Premier says they will build new palace for King Misuzulu

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has announced that they will build a new palace for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in Nongoma. The premier made the announcement on Wednesday during the State of the Province Address (Sopa).

She said they have been attending to the needs of the Zulu Royal Family over the last few years. She said King Misuzulu will be getting a new palace in Nongoma. “We are encouraged at the continuation of the cordial and professional relations that exist between our government and His Majesty, the King. As we did with the late King, we continue to provide administrative and logistical support for the reigning Monarch. In consultation with His Majesty, we are finalising plans to build a new palace for the King in Nongoma,” said Dube-Ncube.

The premier also welcomed interventions by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address congestions at the ports of Durban and Richards Bay. Ramaphosa visited the two ports after vessels were stuck at sea for weeks before they could offload goods. Trucks were lined up for kilometres waiting to be allowed into the port of Richards Bay. This caused delays in the delivery of goods and had an impact on the economy.

“At the Port of Durban, after having received word on the introduction of the Container Surcharge by Shipping Lines because of the container backlog in our ports, we are delighted to report that the number of vessels at anchorage has reduced from more than 60 ships in mid-November, to just 12 ships at January 13, 2024. “We recognise, with appreciation the role played by the industry as well as local businesses in ensuring our ports are held accountable and deliver on their intended mandate of facilitating international trade.” She also said KZN was on the road to recovery after it was devastated by the floods last year and the July unrest in 2021.

At the time, it was said the July unrest cost the economy billions of rands. However, Dube-Ncube said the economy was recovering. “Having almost been brought to its knees by the floods, the civil unrest, and global economic challenges, today our economy is back on its feet, gradually addressing the damage which is estimated to be in the region of R33 billion.”

She said they were also fighting corruption in the province. Over the last five years, 508 investigations were instituted against officials implicated in corruption in various departments. She said 113 officials were suspended for alleged corruption. The premier also promised that they will address the energy and water challenges facing the province. She met with Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa a few days ago.

Ramokgopa also met with local businesses to address concerns over power cuts. Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu has been to the province to address water woes.