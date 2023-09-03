President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on BRICS, Lady R on Sunday night

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday evening, address the nation on the outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit and on the conclusion of the panel investigation into the docking of the Lady R vessel in South Africa. The address will take place at 8pm and live streamed on various platforms.

Ramaphosa was scheduled to address the nation last week Thursday but cancelled it following a fire that broke at a building in Marshalltown Johannesburg and killed over 70 people. He conducted a site visit to Marshalltown to receive a briefing on the emergency and recovery operations and on the support the government is providing to the affected families. South Africa hosted the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton on August 22 to 24.

The Brics countries, Brazil, the Russian Federation, India, China, and South Africa, convene for a BRICS Leaders’ Summit annually. Discussions focus on spheres of political and socio-economic coordination, in which member countries have identified business opportunities, eeconomic complementarities and areas of cooperation. Ramaphosa is also expected to brief the nation on the outcomes of the judicial commission of inquiry into Russian cargo vessel Lady R. Retired judge Phineas Mojapelo chaired the panel assisted by Advocate Leah Gcabashe SC and former cabinet minister Enver Surty.