President Ramaphosa to officially launch SA’s Border Management Authority

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday officially launch the Border Management Authority (BMA). The launch will take place in Musina, Limpopo.

The BMA was first mooted in August 2015 by the Department of Home Affairs. At the time, Home Affairs gazetted the first version of the BMA Bill for public comments AND up to 289 submissions were submitted by 34 organizations and individuals. In September of the same year, Cabinet approved the submission of the BMA Bill to Parliament following consultations with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC).

A year later, in 2016, the Bill was introduced to Parliament and in 2017, the National Assembly adopted the Bill for submission to the National Council of Provinces. The BMA Bill was then passed by Parliament in March 2020. It was then formally established and assumed its status as a schedule 3 (A) public entity in April this year.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi previously deployed 200 border guards who were handed vehicles that will patrol the country’s porous borders. While South Africa boasts up to 54 land border posts, it is unclear if more guards will be deployed going forward. "The establishment of the BMA means that South Africa now has an integrated border management platform, with a single command and control with which to support the attainment of secure borders, safe travel and trade," Ramaphosa's office said.