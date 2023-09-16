Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to be laid to rest today

Final preparations were underway on early Saturday morning at KwaPhindangene in Ulundi, KwaZulu Natal as family and friends trickled into the home of Prince Mangosuthu. The man, who founded the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in the 70s and led the party for over four decades, has been hailed by some as a towering figure and an important role player in South Africa’s politics while some have described him as a complex and decisive figure while he has also been blamed for the black-on-black political violence that occurred in the townships in the late 90s.

The IFP’s current leadership has, however, vowed to keep Mangosuthu’s legacy and his positive contribution towards the road to democracy. When he stepped down in 2019, he was appointed as President Emeritus of the IFP. But Buthelezi’s life was not only centred around politics.

He was central to the installation of current Zulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini. He not only served as the Zulu traditional Prime Minister but also as MisuZulu’s mentor, guiding him and at times speaking up against his detractors and those who sought to dethrone him from office. While the King will not attend Buthelezi’s funeral today for cultural reasons, speaking at the annual reed dance last week, he said it would be “be hard for him to sleep or rest in the coming days as he and Buthelezi worked together for the longest time until the end, having respected him.”

Buthelezi passed away on September 9 aged 95 a few days after he was discharged from hospital. He had been admitted for over a month and had undergone a medical procedure. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy while scores of IFP supporters are expected to descend at the Ulundi regional Stadium for the category 1 special official funeral which will come with military honours.