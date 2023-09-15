WATCH: Emotional scenes as Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s remains arrive at family homestead in Ulundi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s remains arrived at his homestead in Ulundi, to “rest” ahead of his burial on Saturday, September 16. The body of the late founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) arrived at KwaPhindangene, his home at Nkonjeni, at about 6pm.

This comes after his family fetched him from the mortuary in central Ulundi. In emotional scenes, a large throng of Zulu regiments could be seen embarking on a long trek to Nkonjeni along a dusty road, walking alongside a convoy of vehicles which included the hearse. Shops were temporarily closed as workers took to the main street to wave and ululate as the convoy passed by.

Regiments clad in Zulu traditional attire and other IFP supporters who wore t-shirts bearing Buthelezi’s face as chanted songs. Along the way, visibly heartbroken community members brought the area to a standstill as they bade farewell to the late politician. Other than being the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation, Buthelezi founded the IFP in 1975.

Meanwhile, upon their arrival at the gates, the Anglican church led by Bishop Thabo Makgoba took over the programme and the body in with a prayer. Some members of the Buthelezi family, mainly his grandchildren, began weeping. Buthelezi’s son, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, held back tears and was comforted by Makgoba.