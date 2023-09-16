Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosini Hlabisa said late party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was a stabilising factor in the party over many years.

Buthelezi led the IFP for 44 years until he left the position in 2019 when Hlabisa took over. Hlabisa said they will try to build from what Buthelezi taught them over the years when he was leader and even after he left. But he said Buthelezi died when he was still trying to reach out to the African National Congress (ANC) for reconciliation.

“He sought reconciliation with the ANC right to the end of his days. He made his pleas that the the issue of reconciliation be finalised,” said Hlabisa. “As the president of the IFP. I want to place on record that we will strive to make sure that the IFP remains a strong force to be reckoned with, to rebuild our country as we move forward as the nation of South Africa.” ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile raised this issue when he visited the Buthelezi family this week after his death.