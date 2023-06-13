Prince Simakade mourns death of senior royal family member who nominated him for Zulu throne against King Misuzulu

Richards Bay - Prince Simakade Jackson Zulu, the first-born son of the late Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, is in mourning following the passing away of his key backer in the fight for the Zulu throne. This follows the passing of Prince Majika Zulu, the head of the Zulu royal house of Enyonini, Prince Majika Zulu.

The royal house of eNyonini is located in Mtunzini near Richards Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast and it is one of the decision-makers in royal matters. Prince Majika was the first one to tout the name of Prince Simakade for the throne. He was later joined by the likes of the late Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, Prince Mxolisi Zulu, Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu and many others.

However, after a fallout, Prince Mbonisi together with Prince Vulindlela Zulu and Prince Mathuba Zulu later dumped Prince Simakade. They are now openly backing Prince Buzabazi Zulu as their rightful candidate for the throne. The contest for the Zulu throne is not yet over as Prince Simakade has filed court papers where he is challenging the recognition and subsequent coronation of King Misuzulu.

The case was to be heard by the North Gauteng (Pretoria) High Court between May 29 and June 2, but it was delayed when King Misuzulu’s papers were not filed on time. The court papers are without the affidavits of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who has since fallen out with King Misuzulu over the issues of Ingonyama Trust and its chairpersonship. On Monday, Prince Simakade and his entourage visited Prince Majika’s home to mourn his death.

According to a source who spoke to IOL and provided some pictures of the visit, Prince Simakade met with the widow of the late Prince and his son. “Yesterday (Monday), Prince Simakade visited the family of Prince Majika of eNyonini royal house to mourn his passing. “You will remember that Prince Majika was special to him as he is the one who first raised his name to take over the throne.