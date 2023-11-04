Protesters outside Agoa Forum call for ceasefire in Gaza conflict

Pro-Palestine supporters have called for the ceasefire in the Middle East that has led to thousands of deaths. The protest took place as the US and several African countries were attending the the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) summit in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi also said they want to send a clear message to the US government that they were opposed to the war in Palestine. The picket was to show support for Palestinians and condemn what the protesters called the US support for the Israeli government in the ongoing war in Palestine. The protesters also called for the US to stop its support for Israel.

“We don’t want America in our land, they support the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Palestinians are dying in the hands of Israeli soldiers. The US must stop supporting this,” a protester shouted in the crowd. It is one of the many protests that have been staged across the world since the bombardment of Gaza started. Vavi said the US government was sponsoring Israel in the conflict.

He said Israel has cut off essential supplies to the people of Gaza, leading to a humanitarian crisis. There were already thousands of people that have been killed. Vavi said the conflict did not start today, it started 75 years ago and the people of Palestine have been living through occupation since then.