Israel has committed war crimes and needs to be held responsible – Dirco

The South African government has condemned the bombing of the Ahli Arab hospital, saying the targeting of civilians in armed conflicts is in violation of international humanitarian law and Geneva conventions. On Wednesday the Department of International Relations And Co-operation (Dirco) said just as the attack by Hamas on civilians in Israel was abhorrent, there were “no words to fully express” South Africa’s condemnation of Israel’s bombing of the Ahli Arab Baptist hospital on Tuesday, killing more than 500 people and injuring more than 1 000.

“The targeting of a hospital considered a safe haven under international humanitarian law is a war crime. “Similarly, the killing of the people of Gaza by Israel in 12 days of aerial bombardment of hospitals, schools, apartment buildings, and essential infrastructure are also war crimes. The continual bombardment of civilian targets, the denial of the civilian population of Gaza of water, food, fuel, and electricity is prohibited under international humanitarian law and by Geneva conventions,” Dirco said. The al-Ahli Baptist hospital, which was bombed on Tuesday night, is one of 22 hospitals in northern Gaza which were ordered by the Israeli military to evacuate their patients and staff within 24 hours or be responsible for the consequences. The Israeli evacuation order drew swift condemnation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other UN agencies. WHO said the hospitals were treating more than 2000 patients in northern Gaza and the forced evacuation of patients and health workers would further worsen the current humanitarian and public health catastrophe.

“Hundreds of civilians were sheltering in the hospital when it was bombed as it was supposed to have been a safe place to shelter,” Dirco said. Dirco cited United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) officials who said 4 000 internally displaced people who were sheltering in an UNRWA school were also bombed by Israeli air strikes. “Under international humanitarian law and Geneva conventions, Israel has committed war crimes and needs to be held responsible for its actions by the International Criminal Court and the international community as a whole.

“South Africa calls on the international community to end its indifference to the gross violations against the Palestinian people in Gaza, and for the UN Security Council to take enforcement action to halt the unfolding genocide. “South Africa calls for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow in medicine, food and supplies. “We call on the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan to immediately signal his intent to investigate this and other war crimes, and the crime of genocide in this conflict, and to include in his investigation the liability of those aiding and abetting these crimes,” Dirco said.