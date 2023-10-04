Purchase oil from Russia and Venezuela, SACP tells government

The South African Communist Party has called on the government to buy oil directly from Venezuela and Russia. Moreover, the communist party wants the oil to be sold at a discounted price.

These sentiments were shared by SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila at the launch of the Red October Campaign in the Free State over the weekend. Mapaila indicated that "exploring alternative oil and fuel supply sources can go a long way in helping our nation to reduce imported oil and fuel price increases and bring down the ever-rising cost of living." The party pointed out that already the international average Brent Crude Oil price recently increased by US$7.08 from US$84.78 to US$91.86 adding that the international average petrol, diesel, illuminating paraffin and liquefied petroleum gas prices have also increased.

"South Africa has no control over international oil, fuel and gas price increases, which result in imported inflation." However some experts believe that it will be impossible for SA to refine the oil from Russia, particularly as Russia faces sanctions. Commenting on calls by Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe for the country to purchase crude oil from Russia, the Democratic Alliance's Kevin Mileham warned against the minister's sentiments.

VOA News quoted him last year as saying: “Frankly, Mr. Mantashe’s comments and calls for South Africa to buy oil from Russia are misguided. South Africa’s refining capacity is at an all-time low at the moment with the majority of our refineries shut down, so we have no way of refining oil purchased from Russia.” Meanwhile, the Mapaila also called on organised worker formations "to unite in a progressive left front and to organise the unorganised to wage a relentless battle for a caring and developmental monetary policy, and over and above that, against austerity. This should be part of the struggle to resolve the cost-of-living crisis," he said. The SACP is expected to hold its Central Committee plenary from October 6-8.