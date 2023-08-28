President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined other leaders from the region who have congratulated Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa on his re-election. Namibian President Hage Geingob and his counterpart from Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, sent their messages on Monday as allegations swirled that the elections were rigged.

The Southern African Development Community and other international observers have criticised the polls saying the elections were not held to the standards required. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has raised concern about the situation in Zimbabwe. He said the disputes over the elections must be resolved by all parties. Guterres said this must be done with speed and in a transparent manner to ensure the results are a true reflection of the will of the people of Zimbabwe.

In his message on Monday, Ramaphosa said he was aware of the problems associated with the elections and hoped that all the parties in Zimbabwe would find a solution. "South Africa is conscious that these elections took place under a difficult economic environment due to the burdening sanctions which the people of Zimbabwe continue to unjustly endure. “Furthermore, South Africa has taken note of the preliminary pronouncements by the invited International Observers Missions including the African Union (AU) and the South African Development Community Observer Missions.

“South Africa calls on all the parties in Zimbabwe to work in unison in sustaining peace and work towards development and shared prosperity in the country,” said Ramaphosa. The elections have been mired in controversy since the electoral body in Zimbabwe announced Mnangagwa as the winner. The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change said the elections were rigged.