Ramaphosa believes AU membership of G20 will give Africa a voice on key global decisions

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the inclusion of the African Union as a member of the G20 will strengthen global economic governance. He said they have been calling for the inclusion of the AU from the previous conference in Bali, Indonesia.

The ANC also said on Monday it welcomed the inclusion of the AU in a strategic organisation like the G20. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the G20 is an important bloc that addresses global economic challenges. Ramaphosa said the involvement of the AU in the G20 platform will give Africa a voice on key global decisions.

Ramaphosa concluded his visit to India at the weekend after the summit came to an end. Brazil will host the next G20 summit in 2024. But Ramaphosa said the bloc will allow Africa to take part in major issues that affect the world. “The participation of the AU will strengthen global economic governance and allow African countries to own and influence decisions on key issues.

“On the margins of the New Delhi G20 Summit, South Africa participated in the EU-African Leader’s meeting attended by the Presidents of the European Council and Commission; African Heads of State invited to attend the G20 summit; the African Union Commission; Heads of the IMF and the World Bank. The purpose of the meeting was to, among others, discuss AU’s G20 membership; food security, grain and fertiliser supply and the reform of the global financial architecture,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. When African leaders met with Russian and Ukrainian leaders, during the peace mission a few months ago, they discussed the issue of the Black Sea grain deal. They said the lack of grain has led to an increase in the prices of food and oil.

During the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg in July, Ramaphosa and other African leaders raised this issue. This was after Russian President Vladimir Putin pulled the plug on the grain deal after certain commitments were not met. The ANC said Ramaphosa and the ruling party have been pushing for the inclusion of AU to be a member of G20. Bhengu-Motsiri said this will be a partnership that will benefit the continent.