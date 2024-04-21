Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, April 21, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Ramaphosa pays tribute to former PAC leader Motsoko Pheko

Former PAC leader Motsoko Pheko died over the weekend. File Picture

Former PAC leader Motsoko Pheko died over the weekend. File Picture

Published 21m ago

Share

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to late former leader of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) Motsoko Pheko saying he was a lawyer, intellectual and author.

He said Pheko, 93, had led the PAC in exile and during the democratic order when he became its member of Parliament.

However, Pheko’s interest was not only in the political arena as he had passion for writing and penned a number of books.

Pheko was part of a generation of leaders that were in the forefront for the liberation of South Africa.

The former PAC leader and struggle veteran fought for the landless.

“His diverse qualifications and interests made Motsoko Pheko an invaluable contributor to human development and the intellectual heritage of our nation and that of our continent whose causes and accomplishments were uppermost in his consciousness and activism,” said Ramaphosa.

Pheko was one of the leaders who served as a member of parliament for many years.

The PAC has since the dawn of the democratic dispensation not able to garner enough votes to increase its seats in the national assembly.

It has had several leaders who have served in the assembly, but the party has only held one seat for many years.

[email protected]

Politics

Related Topics:

death and dyingpolitical parties and movementsland resourcesPan African ParliamentUnited NationsSouth AfricaCyril RamaphosaApartheidColonialismDemocracyParliament