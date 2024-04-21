Ramaphosa pays tribute to former PAC leader Motsoko Pheko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to late former leader of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) Motsoko Pheko saying he was a lawyer, intellectual and author. He said Pheko, 93, had led the PAC in exile and during the democratic order when he became its member of Parliament.

However, Pheko’s interest was not only in the political arena as he had passion for writing and penned a number of books. Pheko was part of a generation of leaders that were in the forefront for the liberation of South Africa. The former PAC leader and struggle veteran fought for the landless.

“His diverse qualifications and interests made Motsoko Pheko an invaluable contributor to human development and the intellectual heritage of our nation and that of our continent whose causes and accomplishments were uppermost in his consciousness and activism,” said Ramaphosa. Pheko was one of the leaders who served as a member of parliament for many years. The PAC has since the dawn of the democratic dispensation not able to garner enough votes to increase its seats in the national assembly.