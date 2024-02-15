Ramaphosa says he will stick to 15-day deadline to announce election date

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will stick to his commitment to announce the election date within 15 days. He said he was within the deadline he set for himself.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on February 7 the president was going to announce the election date within 15 days. The president said on Thursday he was going to stick to the deadline of 15 days and announce the election date. Political parties have been calling for Ramaphosa to make the announcement as soon as possible.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has said it will deploy 68,000 staff members to work in 23,000 voting stations on election day. This year’s election comes where there will be more than 350 parties that will be contesting the elections. Ramaphosa was addressing the Cape Town Press Club on Thursday when he said he was committed to his deadline of 15 days.

However, he would not say whether the elections will be held in June or after June. “I did say I will announce the date within 15 days. One of the factors is to announce the election date within 15 days,” said Ramaphosa. Parliament is busy processing the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill that has to be finalised soon.

The African National Congress (ANC) is next Saturday launching its manifesto in Durban. This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) launched their manifesto last weekend. The Democratic Alliance will be at the Union Buildings this Saturday to launch their manifesto, and they will be followed by the United Democratic Movement, which will be at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on March 2 and the Inkatha Freedom Party will be at Moses Mabhida on March 10.