President Cyril Ramaphosa says it was regrettable that ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang has decided to resign from the party, but he believes he will continue to be involved in matters affecting the country. Ramaphosa said he has respect for Msimang irrespective of his decision to leave the ANC.

He said Msimang has indicated himself that he will continue to be involved in matters of the country. Msimang’s resignation came after he raised a number of issues crippling the functioning of the state and the economy. Corruption was one of the issues that Msimang said the ANC has failed to address.

It was so endemic in society it permeated all state organs. This has led to poor service delivery with millions of people live in informal settlements. Ramaphosa, who was speaking to the media in the Free State after the presidential imbizo, said they were disappointed that Msimang decided to resign, but they still hold him in high regard. He was one of the veterans of the ANC that has been involved with the party for many years.

“We do regret the decision that he has taken. I am rather pleased that he says he would continue to be involved in one shape or another in matters to do with our country. With time maybe he will be able to participate with us again. We hold him in high regard, said Ramaphosa. ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said earlier that they will continue to raise issues of corruption in the ANC. This was after ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the veterans were undermining the party with their comments.