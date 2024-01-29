Ramaphosa says SA will now focus on UN Security Council over ICJ judgment implementation

President Cyril Ramaphosa says they will turn to the United Nations Security Council to ensure that the judgment of the International Court of Justice against Israel was implemented. The court ruled that Israel must take provisional measures to ensure it stops its military operations in Gaza.

Ramaphosa, who was addressing the National Executive Committee lekgotla on Monday,. said the next stop for South Africa was the UN Security Council. UN Secretary-General António Guterres also confirmed after the judgment that he has referred the matter to the Security Council. Ramaphosa said the judgment was a victory for those who want peace in the Middle East.

He told the NEC that they needed to see that the court judgment was implemented. The ICJ had made damning findings against the State of Israel. Many other countries have supported South Africa in its court action against Tel Aviv.

But the US, UK, and Germany have objected to the court action. However, Ramaphosa said South Africa could not stand idly by while the people of Palestine were subjected to daily bombardments. It was justified to go to the ICJ to seek recourse for the Palestinians, who have been under siege for months.

“The court further ruled that the State of Israel shall ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any acts that are set above, and this is a profound finding against another country. But we were compelled, in keeping with our human rights tradition, to embark on this measure,” said Ramaphosa. “The next steps, therefore, will see us us turning to the structures meant to oversee this, starting with the UN Security Council and, of course, a number of agencies as well. Our efforts to push for the UN Security Council’s reform have been consistent in that it must become a forum where all have an equal voice and where the interests of all have equal weight. “As South Africa, we have continued to chant this message about the reform of that structure. Our work to stop genocide in Palestine will, therefore, not just continue in the International Court of Justice, where we are now preparing a case on the merits to show proof of genocide. It must continue on the political front in the UN, but also in seeking practical support for our ICJ case from other countries around the world. It is pleasing that a number of countries have been ready, willing, and prepared to join small and little South Africa,” said Ramaphosa.