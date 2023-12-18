Ramaphosa says they are mulling Parliament motion on Israel

President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are considering the motion that was passed by Parliament a few weeks ago to cut all ties with Israel. Ramaphosa said they were looking at how they would implement this resolution.

Parliament adopted the resolution that Pretoria must cut ties with Tel Aviv over its war in Gaza in November. The African National Congress (ANC) supported the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) motion on the closure of the Israeli embassy. But the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and Freedom Front Plus are some of the parties that opposed the motion. Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict since it started in October. Most of the victims were said to be women and children.

South Africa recalled all its remaining diplomats from Israel after the war started. Israel also recalled its ambassador, Eliav Belotserkovsky, for consultations. Ramaphosa, who was briefing the media on Monday after the meeting between the ANC and pro-Palestine groups, said they were evaluating the motion that was adopted by the national legislature.

“We have noted and seriously noted the resolution that was taken in our National Assembly, and that process of evaluating how we can proceed forward is now underway,” said Ramaphosa. “As I said in my earlier statement, we have noted—not only noted—but we are examining precisely what the National Assembly has put forward. We are government, and as government, we have to take into account a variety of issues, both diplomatic and political, as well as a broad range of relationship issues. That has been noted. We are going to be giving close attention to what the national assembly has decided.“ Ramaphosa said they still called for the end of the conflict. However, this would be achieved through negotiations.