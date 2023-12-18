Ramaphosa says they note Zuma’s decision to vote for MK party

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has downplayed his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s decision to vote for a new party called MK Party in the elections next year. Ramaphosa said they noted what Zuma said over the weekend when he said he was not going to vote for the ANC, but for the MK party.

Zuma, however, said he will remain a member of the ANC. Ramaphosa, who was briefing the media on Monday, said he noted Zuma’s decision. He said he has a right to freely express his views on any matter like everyone else.

“We all listened to that announcement and we have noted what he has said, what he has announced and that is as far as we are prepared to go at this point in time. “Everyone in our country is free to express themselves in relation to who they will vote for and why they will vote for them. We have noted what former president Jacob Zuma has announced,” said Ramaphosa. The uMkhonto we Sizwe Liberation War Veterans took a tough stance against Zuma and accused him of violating the ANC constitution and stealing the MK brand for his nefarious purposes.