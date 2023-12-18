MK veterans slam former president Jacob Zuma for his conduct

The uMkhonto we Sizwe Liberation War Veterans (MKLWV) says it was taken aback by the conduct of former president Jacob Zuma to sully the name of MK and the African National Congress (ANC) by associating a new party with the real MK that fought for the liberation of South Africa. MKLWV said Zuma was dishonest, mischievous and distorting the history of MK with the MK Party, which has no track record in the Struggle.

“MKLWV would like to make it very clear that the so-called uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party is not MK of OR Tambo. It is not MK of Chris Hani. It does not by any stretch of imagination represent the disciplined and dedicated cadres of the authentic Umkhonto we Sizwe,” said MKLWV. “To add insult to injury Zuma goes on to quote the manifesto of MK completely out of context in order to authenticate the big lie that he is peddling.” The military veterans said Zuma was misleading the public with his new MK party, which has no links to the work of MK.

The military veterans said Zuma was misleading people with the new party by creating an impression that members of MKLWV have left the ANC to join him. “As pointed out the MK party is fake. Nothing could be further from the truth, there is no genuine member of MK who sacrificed under the banner of MK and the ANC who would abandon the ANC,” said MKLWV. “It is the height of mischief on the part of Zuma to use brand MK for his own nefarious and ill-conceived intentions.”

They said Zuma’s conduct brought the ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe into disrepute. MKLWV said despite Zuma’s call for the people not to vote for the ANC, they are urging the public to back the ruling party in the polls next year. MKLWV said Zuma violated several clauses of the ANC Constitution with his behaviour over the weekend.