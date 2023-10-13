Ramaphosa warns against targeting of civilians in Gaza

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned against the violation of international law in the bombing of Gaza which has left many people without food, water, fuel and electricity. He said the targeting of civilians was against international law.

Civilians have been casualties on both sides since the Hamas insurgency a few days ago. South Africa and Namibia believe there should be peace in the region. Ramaphosa was on Friday meeting his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob, during the Bi-National Commission, in Windhoek.

“We meet to discuss issues of mutual interest at a time when events far beyond our borders have left us shaken and deeply troubled. The escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict lays bare the devastation and suffering that results when the international, rules-based order is disregarded. “We are deeply concerned about the targeting of civilians, the destruction of homes, the displacement of thousands of people, the deprivation of basic services and denial of access to humanitarian aid. South Africa has called for the urgent cessation of hostilities to avoid further carnage and for favourable conditions for dialogue to be created. We have reaffirmed our support for a viable Palestinian state, existing side-by-side with Israel, and within the 1967 internationally accepted borders. “We are all too aware that failure to fully implement various United Nations resolutions and decisions have played a major part in the resurgence of hostilities. As countries that ascribe to the tenets of progressive internationalism, we remain firm on our commitment to a world free from violence, conflict, misery and want. We must do what we can to support reconciliation and peace,” said Ramaphosa.

International organisations and other countries have called for peace in the Middle East. They warned that the 24-hour notice by Israel to 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza to leave the area was impossible. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency said the decision by the Israeli Defence Force to relocate so many people in Gaza would deepen the crisis, and worsen their situation.