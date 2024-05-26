Ramaphosa’s address to the nation: ‘Don't forget what the ANC did for you’. South Africans react

They summarised his speech as saying, “Don’t forget what I have done for you and vote for the ANC.” Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening. Most of the criticism came from X, formerly known as Twitter.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said the speech was an undisguised prelude to vote for the ANC, with the "injustice of the past" as a background. Groenewald added that there was no doubt this was an abuse of the SABC for the ANC's political survival. The Democratic Alliance’s shadow Minister for Trade and Industry, Deon Macpherson, said it was inappropriate for Ramaphosa to use state power to promote the ANC to win elections.

“This is a shocking abuse of state resources by Cyril Ramaphosa in a last-ditch attempt to secure reelection,” Macpherson said. South African labour executive and CEO of Solidarity, Dirk Hermann, said the speech was a blatant ANC campaign. “The ANC's last election speech with Ramaphosa under the guise of a head of state,” Hermann said.

Economic Freedom Fighters’ Fana Mokoena said, “In just over a week, Ramaphosa will NOT be President of SA, the ANC will not be the ruling party, SA will get a brand new chance to carve out a bright future for itself.” Anele Fumba said Ramaphosa’s speech was just to remind people of what he has done for them in his tenure. “Summary of Ramaphosa’s speech: Ningalibali izinto endanenzela zona nina,” @anelefumba said. “I stopped watching when President Ramaphosa started campaigning. Sies,” @zoe_bee3 said. Despite the emotions around the speech, others supported Ramaphosa and said they would vote for the ANC no matter what.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Ramaphosa called on all political parties, candidates, supporters, and citizens to refrain from actions that could cause harm in the elections. This was after videos emerged on Saturday night of trucks allegedly offloading ballot papers in places that were not registered as voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal. These videos relate to activities at the commission's storage sites in Chesterville and Hammarsdale. This was not received well by citizens, and many suggested it was a way of rigging elections. However, in responding to the allegations, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) dismissed the claims and said the videos depicted their planned logistical arrangements and storage of election materials. The IEC stated these were legitimate and authorised arrangements for the distribution of ballot papers and other bulk material.

Ramaphosa said this was a concern, especially because the elections were imminent. “We should all be concerned at reports that came out today about the obstruction of election activities, including unlawful entry at IEC storage sites in KwaZulu-Natal,” he said. He also commended the IEC for the "impressive" work they have undertaken in preparation for these elections. He further thanked and extended his good wishes to the IEC commissioners, IEC staff, and the thousands of election workers as they deliver on this most important responsibility in the coming days. [email protected]