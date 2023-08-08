Emerging as the winners of the elective conference marred by delays, allegations of vote rigging and heated debates, the newly re-elected chairperson of the ANC Women’s League in KwaZulu-Natal is preaching unity. Nonhlanhla Khoza who is also the MEC for social development is returning to the post for a second stint following the conference held at the Durban ICC over the weekend.

She faced a fierce contest from Bongi Sithole-Moloi, the province’s MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs. JUST IN: The results of the elective conference of the ANC women's league in KwaZulu-Natal are finally in. Nonhlanhla Khoza's slate narrowly defeated the slate of Bongi Sithole-Moloi. @IOL pic.twitter.com/V6D1XJpBXa — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 7, 2023 The conference results were announced on Monday afternoon after delays and disputes over their credibility. Khoza notched 601 votes while Sithole-Moloi notched 598 votes, making it one of the most fiercely contested conferences of the league in years.

In a statement on Tuesday, Khoza asked lobby groups to disband and everyone to focus on women’s programmes in the province. "In this crucial juncture of our nation's narrative, the unity of the ANCWL reigns supreme. Our mandate is to empower our women, a mission that has never been more vital. Our shared goal should transcend factionalism and personal interests, focusing instead on the welfare of our populace," Khoza asserted. Khoza encouraged league members to be visible, accessible and showcase the ANC’s dedication to serving the populace.

"Our revolutionary duty demands that the ANC triumph in the general elections resoundingly. Thus, as the ANCWL, we must not permit divisions to persist post-conference. While voting for various leaders is an inherent part of democracy within ANCWL, post-conference, we must stand united to bolster and serve the organisation with integrity and transparency," Khoza added in the statement shortly after her victory was confirmed. She stressed that as the ANC prepares for the 2024 elections, unity among members is key. "Our potency emanates from our unity and our steadfastness in crafting a brighter future for all. Let's transcend divisions and together, leave a lasting imprint that reflects the authentic ethos of the ANCWL."