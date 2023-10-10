Reinstated IFP councillors accuse Philani Mavundla of turning Umvoti Municipality into 'hell'

The recently reinstated nine councillors of the IFP are continuing with their verbal lynching of Umvoti (Greytown) Local Municipality mayor, Philani 'PG' Mavundla, whom they accused of orchestrating their sacking, which has been since mothballed by courts. One of them, Petros Ngubane, who is also the mayor of Umzinyathi District Municipality (seconded), says Mavundla has turned the municipality into "hell" ever since he arrived from eThekwini, where he was the deputy mayor.

Ngubane also accused Mavundla of being too politically ambitious and "jealous" of other people's success in politics. Petros Ngubane. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics He was addressing Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters in Greytown on Tuesday about their ongoing court battle before the Pietermaritzburg High Court. The councillors recently won round one when the court reinstated them until their matter was fully heard and barred the IEC from calling elections.

At the prayer service on Tuesday in Greytown over the court matter with IFP supporters, Ngubane spared no word and went for Mavundla’s throat. NEWS: Former Umvoti municipality mayor, Gabriel Malembe from the IFP has taken a jab at the current mayor of the municipality, Philani PG Mavundla. He says he started causing chaos in eThekwini, was then & chose to move to Greytown. Malembe was addressing IFP supporters. pic.twitter.com/35DGF8rjH6 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 10, 2023 “The municipality is fine; the only problem there is one man who came from eThekwini and started wreaking havoc. “Mavundla has turned that municipality into hell; he is running it like the devil’s hell. Things are bad in that municipality because of him,” Ngubane charged.

Former Umvoti mayor Gabriel Malembe. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics Ngubane also accused Mavundla of being too politically ambitious; hence, he is running the municipality like this. “That man is jealous, and he wants all positions for himself; hence, he hates the IFP with a passion. “Let me tell you this: when he left eThekwini, he wanted to be the mayor of Umzinyathi District Municipality, where I am the mayor; he even lobbied people to ask Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to sanction that, but he was stopped dead in his tracks,” Ngubane claimed.

The former Umvoti Local Municipality mayor, Gabriel Malembe from the IFP, also took a jab at Mavundla. He said he started causing chaos in eThekwini, was then fired, and chose to move to Greytown. “The man (Mavundla) has always been troublesome; his track record of causing trouble is known in eThekwini. “Ever since he left, they have started seeing progress and service delivery,” Malembe claimed.

IFP supporters at the Greytown prayer service. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics Mavundla says he won't entertain Ngubane as he is seeking attention and should focus on settling the debt of R66, 000, which he incurred when he sued him for defamation. "They (IFP councillors) are attention-seeking, and I won't entertain them. "Ngubane owes me R660,000; he should be worrying himself about that.

"He defamed me by lying that I killed people and failed to produce evidence. I sued him, and part of the debt was settled, and the rest has ballooned to this figure," Mavundla. Ngubane confirmed that Mavundla sued him, but disputed the new figure. [email protected]