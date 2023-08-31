Report on removal of Mkhwebane set down for September 11, appointment of Gcaleka scheduled for same day

The National Assembly will decide in the next few days on the report calling for the removal of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The programming committee has set September 11 as the date on which the national legislature will vote on the report to remove Mkhwebane.

Parliament will need a two-thirds majority to approve the report,which found that Mkhwebane was guilty of misconduct, following a year-long inquiry by the section 194 committee. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has already warned that they will take the report to judicial review. Mkhwebane said she was finalising her legal strategy to challenge the report of the inquiry.

On the same day, Parliament will vote on the appointment of the new public protector. The ad hoc committee, chaired by Cyril Xaba, recommended acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka take over as the next public protector. But Gcaleka’s recommendation has been rejected by the EFF, DA, Freedom Front Plus and other parties. They said she has a cloud hanging over her head. The African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), which make up more than 60% of the required vote, have backed the appointment of Gcaleka.