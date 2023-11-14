Rise Mzansi and Move SA join forces ahead of the 2024 general elections

The political party Rise Mzansi has joined forces with Move SA to merge efforts towards the 2024 National and Provincial elections. Move SA is a registered political party.

The news was announced on Monday by Rise Mzansi’s national chairperson, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa during a press conference at the party’s national office in Parktown North, Johannesburg. According to Ramokgopa, the two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding in principle on bilateral relations between them and their respective people. Ramokgopa said that this was a strategic move to work with other political parties and civil society organisations that shared their values and vision for the country.

This was influenced by the party’s leader, Songezo Zibi, who said, “No single political party can solve the country's problems. We must learn to work together”. He delivered a keynote address at the GOOD National Conference in Cape Town over the weekend. Part of the agreement, as highlighted by Ramokgopa, was that Move SA, led by David Kabwa, would campaign under Rise Mzansi’s banner and would not align its values, support, or campaign endeavours and activities with any other registered political party in South Africa for the duration of this agreement and also jointly engage in fundraising activities for the campaign.

Move’s current supporter base is said to have exceeded 20,000 registered supporters and is growing weekly. Addressing the media, a 26-year-old PhD candidate in international relations, Kabwa, said that he was ready to “Move to Rise” because their time was now. He expressed his gratitude to Rise Mzansi for accommodating his party's decision to join efforts towards the 2024 elections.

He stated that the focus was now on the race for power in the upcoming elections. Kabwa is a former independent candidate who won the SRC presidential elections at the University of Pretoria (UP) twice and has been serving and representing the voice of young people with dignity and courage all over the country.