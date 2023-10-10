WATCH: 'We are ready to Rise for Mzansi in 2024', says start-up political party as it collects IEC certificate

Two days after the start-up political party convened its three-day policy conference, “People’s Convention,” at Constitution Hill, Rise Mzansi has collected its certificate of registration as a political party with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). The party's deputy national chairperson, Cilna Steyn, led a delegation of the National Leadership Collective (NLC) to the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) headquarters, Election House, in Centurion on Tuesday to collect its certificate.

“With this certificate, we are ready to Rise for Mzansi in 2024 and beyond, and we call upon all South Africans to join us on this mission for freedom,” she said. The conference was attended by 800 delegates from across the country, which included the party’s supporters and volunteers, civil society organisations, academics, leaders of other political parties, the diplomatic corps, academia, and the business fraternity.

The conference unpacked and discussed six themes, including family, governance, community, climate change, economy, and nation-building. Rise Mzansi was launched on April 19, with the clear intention of contesting the national and provincial elections in 2024. Steyn said that the party was an alternative to the political establishment that has run out of ideas and without a vision to build the South Africa they all deserve.

“The South Africa we all deserve is one that is safe, prosperous, equal, and united; and with political power, we can and will build this future in a single generation,” she said. She also declared that the Rise Mzansi government will eradicate poverty, end racism, end inequality, and ensure the employment of all people. [email protected]