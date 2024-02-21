RISE Mzansi to picket ahead of the Budget Speech, calling for tax relief for single mothers

As the country waits anticipation for the crucial budget speech, RISE Mzansi said it will picket outside Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday calling for a tax relief regime for single mothers. Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will present his 2024 budget speech to the members of the National Assembly on Wednesday at the City Hall.

In his budget speech, the minister will update the nation on the state of the economy, public finances, and progress on government service delivery objectives. Godongwana is also expected to introduce the Appropriation Bill during the same plenary sitting. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation Address (SOPA) two weeks ago.

In a statement, the party said its manifesto spoke to ensure that single mothers who earn below R500,000 per annum were provided with tax relief on essential items, from baby formula to schooling. It added that this will be administered by the South African Revenue Services (Sars). According to the party, the general household survey by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) indicated that almost 44.1% of households were headed by single mothers.