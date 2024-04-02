RISE Mzansi to ‘take on plight of those over 35 in the job market’ through picket at labour department

With the 2024 elections upon South Africa, Rise Mzansi has amped up their campaign that includes all things jobs. Rise Mzansi announced on Tuesday, April 2 that it would be picketing at the Department of Labour and Employment, Pretoria to ‘champion’ the rights of individuals over the age of 35 to get more opportunities in the workplace.

“During our engagements with communities, Rise Mzansi has been asked to take up the plight of people over the age of 35, who are blocked from applying for jobs and opportunities by virtue of an arbitrary age barrier, which communities across the country described as ageism,” said Rise Mzansi’s national leader, Songezo Zibi. According to Zibi, he will be joined by members of the party’s National Leadership Collective (NLC), volunteers and organisers. The picket is set to take place at 11am at the Laboria House, 215 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria.

“South Africa needs new leaders who place people and their dignity at centre of their politics,” said Zibi. In January of 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the African National Congress (ANC) made the choice to emphasise the employment of young people and persons over 35. The president said that the country’s present regulations discriminate against those over the age of 35 and persons with impairments or disabilities.

“We as the ANC must make sure that those over 35 years and older are given opportunities. We must make sure that they have equal access to jobs and employment opportunities. “Over the years, the ANC has made efforts to open opportunities of employment. The ANC has also made efforts to ensure that our manifesto reflects this,” he said. xolile.mtembu.iol.co.za