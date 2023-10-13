SA accuses Israel of violating international law with siege of Gaza, denying people basic services

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has warned that Israel was violating international law by blockading Gaza and denying thousands of people basic services. It said its decision to cut off water, electricity, and fuel supplies has worsened the already dire situation on the ground.

The department said the latest call by Tel Aviv that 1.1 million people must relocate from northern Gaza to southern Gaza would lead to a humanitarian crisis. It said the situation was already dire on the ground, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and several aid agencies calling for Israel to stop the siege of Gaza. The department said on Friday that Israel's actions were in conflict with international law and Geneva conventions.

“According to the World Health Organization, the complete blockage of the Gaza Strip announced by Israel remains in effect. Israeli authorities have stopped their electricity and water supply to the Gaza Strip, and no movements of food, fuel, health, other humanitarian supplies, or patients are allowed—worsening the already dire situation,” said the department of international relations. The decision of the government of Israel to force 1.1 million people from the north of Gaza to go to the south of Gaza would exacerbate the situation. People were already unable to access basic services after six days of bombings by Israel.

The department said civilians must not be targets of war. “International humanitarian law includes the obligation not to target civilian populations and the responsibility to protect civilians in armed conflict. Israeli bombardments from the air, sea, and land have continued and intensified across the Gaza Strip for the sixth consecutive day. This is an egregious violation of international humanitarian law. “According to the latest report from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the continual bombardment of the Gaza Strip has now resulted in over 423,000 internally displaced people; this represents an increase of 24% over the past 24 hours. Two-thirds of the internally displaced people are taking shelter in United Nations Relief and Works Agency schools,” said the department.

It said the demand by Israel to get 1.1 million out of north Gaza would be catastrophic as services were stretched to the limit. It urged the Israeli government to listen to Guterres on his call for urgent supplies of basic needs to the people in Gaza, including water, food, and electricity. Hospitals were in dire need of power to save lives. The department said if fuel, food, water, and electricity were not provided, the people of Gaza would suffer.

The department also asked Hamas to release Israelis who have been taken hostage. It said there was no other solution to the conflict than dialogue. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also called for Israel to stop the siege of Gaza.