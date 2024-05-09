SABC rejects DA’s burning of national flag election advert

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has rejected the Democratic Alliance's (DA) TV election advertisement depicting the South African flag burning to ashes. The public broadcaster believes that the advert encourages damage to treasured national symbols.

According to its statement, it informed the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) of its decision to reject the DA’s political advert. “Additionally, it is expected that the national flag should be accorded with dignity and respect. Thus, the flag is not a representation of a political party but the nation at large,” the statement read. The broadcaster stated that some of the words used in the advert are the subject of a formal complaint lodged with Icasa against the SABC. They added that allowing it to air would be prejudicial to the SABC.

Furthermore, the SABC called on the official opposition to amend the advert and resubmit for broadcast. “The SABC, as a public broadcaster, is mandated to promote nation-building through its services and the said political advertisement goes against the spirit of nation-building,” it stated. “The national flag is a national symbol which represents diverse elements of the country and national unity.

The SABC's decision was influenced by the outcry from South Africans condemning the advert, which has now been widely circulated on various social media platforms. Citizens called for the DA to be charged for its advert. However, DA leader John Steenhuisen said they were not moved by the outraged reaction. President Cyril Ramaphosa, government officials and a number of departments condemned the DA’s stance.

Steenhuisen, who concluded the DA's country-wide Rescue South Africa Tour in Soweto on Thursday, alleged that the SABC's decision was fuelled by what he described as "cadre deployment" within the broadcaster. He defended the advert, stating that it was sending a message that the country's state was deteriorating.