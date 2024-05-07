Burning of National flag is treasonous, Ramaphosa slams DA’s TV election advert

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the Democratic Alliance's (DA) election advertisement, which depicts the burning of the national flag, labelling it as treasonous. The DA released the contentious advertisement on Sunday, portraying a burning South African flag to symbolise the nation's deteriorating state and warning of further decline unless the party is supported in the upcoming elections. The advertisement, however, was met with mixed reactions from the public.

Ramaphosa criticised the advertisement sharply. "The burning of the national flag in a political advertisement is treasonous. Our country's flag is a sacred symbol in our national life," he stated. "It is despicable for a political party to destroy a symbol of our unity and existence as a nation." 🚨 This election is about survival! Watch the DA's new TV advert. Your vote can stop a corrupt coalition between the ANC, the violent EFF and the Zuma faction.



A strong DA can anchor a new caring government to create more jobs and get things done. Unite to #RescueSA. 🇿🇦#DAtvAd pic.twitter.com/2PiEcp8W2t — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 5, 2024 The President addressed the media on Tuesday from the sidelines of the opening of the expanded Home Affairs office in Mokopane, Limpopo. He reiterated the severity of the act, emphasising the flag's unifying role. "It is a deeply despicable political act, particularly egregious during an election campaign. It signals a willingness to destroy the very fabric of South Africa," he added.

Ramaphosa further noted that the flag symbolises the sacrifices made for the country's unity and identity. "It's about us. They are destroying the unity and identity that we have," he commented, declaring the act unacceptable. Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa also expressed dismay at the advertisement, highlighting the flag's symbolic importance. "This action by the Democratic Alliance offends the gains South Africa has made as a free and non-racial democracy, and the sacrifices made to achieve this freedom," Kodwa stated.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has joined the chorus of disapproval, describing the advertisement as cowardly and disrespectful. "This act not only insults our national symbol but also undermines our unity and national pride," the ANCYL said. The controversy has spilled over to social media, with citizens expressing their dismay at the DA's actions, accusing the party of disrespect and misrepresentation. Despite the backlash, the DA defended its advertisement, stating its intention was to alert citizens to the ongoing destruction of the country.

Citizens on social media have also expressed their concerns about the burning of the flag, saying the DA is just being disrespectful and sending the wrong message to the world. Meanwhile, the DA continued to defend the advert, stating that they were sending a message to the citizens that the country was being destroyed right under their nose.