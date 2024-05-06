‘What message are you sending’: DA receives backlash over its “burning SA Flag” election TV ad

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is receiving backlash over its election TV advert of a South African flag burning ahead of the elections. The advert was initially released to get more people to vote for the official opposition but was not received well by South Africans on social media stating that burning the flag was disrespectful and sending a wrong message.

In the advert, a South African flag is burnt to ashes with a background voice narrating how the DA would save the country from the fire. The voice continues to bash the African National Congress (ANC), the “violent” Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the Jacob Zuma faction, saying: “Under this coalition of corruption, life will only get worse”. According to the DA, the advert showed how the country was slowly being destroyed while people were watching.

Launching the advert over the weekend, DA Leader John Steenhuisen, said the burning of the flag can be stopped only if his party was put to power. “We can stop our flag from burning entirely, and reweave its threads to represent the consolidated dream of a united and prosperous country that we all share,” he said. But South Africans were not buying into that, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their grievances.

“The burning of our flag is ill-advised. Seems to show disrespect and disloyalty to the flag, which to many of us is more than a flag but a symbol of triumph against apartheid, In some countries it’s even a crime to burn the flag,” former public protector Thuli Madonsela @ThuliMadonsela3 said. The burning of our flag is ill advised.💔💔💔💔💔Seems to show disrespect and disloyalty to the flag, which to many of us is more than a flag but a symbol of triumph against apartheid, In some countries it’s even a crime to burn the flag🇿🇦 — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) May 5, 2024 “This just doesn’t sit right with me. So the DA's top leadership actually thought hey let’s burn the SA flag for our TV ad?” @UlrichJvV said. This just doesn’t sit right with me. So DA’s top leadership actually thought hey let’s burn the SA flag for our tv ad? 🤦‍♂️ — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) May 6, 2024 “Two issues. 1. Burning a national symbol of unity. The public outrage is fully justified,” @ClaysonMonyela said.

2. A bold but false claim that "for the first time, the ANC WILL lose its majority". It is stated as a fact, but the election outcome is yet to be determined. If they had said, "opinion polls suggest that the ANC will lose its majority..." it would be acceptable. Such lies discourage voters & fuel apathy.” Two issues.

1. Burning a national symbol of unity 🇿🇦. The public outrage is fully justified.

2. A bold but false claim that "for the first time, the ANC WILL lose it's majority". It is stated as a fact, but the election outcome is yet to be determined. If they had said, "opinion… https://t.co/EfKwtP34Uc — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) May 6, 2024 “Burning our flag can never be right. An advert is a marketing tool, what message are you sending?” @MalusiBooi said. Burning our flag can never be right. Advert is a marketing tool, what message are you sending? @Our_DA — Malusi Booi (@MalusiBooi) May 6, 2024 However, some users commended the DA on their advert.

“That’s a good ad by the DA. If the ANC and EFF and MK govern this country will be on fire. That’s not what we deserve. We deserve clean, good, pro-market governance,” @PhumlaniMMajozi said. That’s a good ad by the DA. If the ANC and EFF and MK govern this country will be on fire. That’s not what we deserve. We deserve clean, good, pro-market governance.



Well done @Our_DA, @jsteenhuisen, and @helenzille! — Phumlani M. Majozi (@PhumlaniMMajozi) May 6, 2024 "I'm no fan of the DA, but it's actually quite clever — the 'unburning' of South Africa. Obviously, a lot of people took offence within the first few seconds and took straight to social media!" @AcocalypseMM said. I'm no fan of the DA , but it's actually quite clever - the 'unburning' of South Africa . Obviously a lot of people took offence within the first few seconds and took straight to social media ! — Alex Wheeler ☮️ (@ApocalypseMM) May 6, 2024