Steenhuisen in hot water over alleged ‘unparliamentary’ language

DA leader John Steenhuisen could be in hot water after he allegedly used unparliamentary language interpreted as suggesting Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks was mad. This after ANC MP Zola Mlenzana raised a point of order that Steenhuisen had made gestures when Hendricks was on the podium.

“He is still laughing at that because he is denigrating,” Mlenzana said. Hendricks had been singing praises of President Cyril Ramaphosa when he participated in the debate on the State of the Nation Address for having taken Israel to the International Court of Justice. When National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked Steenhuisen whether he had done what was alleged, he responded by saying he scratched his head and laughed.

“I expect you to do better than that if that is what you did. You are the leader of a political party, honourable member,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. Steenhuisen insisted that he had been scratching his head. “Honourable Steenhuisen, you know what? At times as we grew up as you were talking people will use their hands talking you down creating an impression.

“The truth you are saying is ‘madness in your head’. Don’t do it. Don’t repeat it,” she said. “There are no members that have taken the floor who are mad in this house. You may take it lightly, but actually it is wrong. “Yes, you are suggesting the member is mad. He is not and he is simply addressing the House and speaking the truth, thank you,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said they could not have party leaders misleading the House. “I want to suggest that you go through the video and come with a considered ruling,” Dlakude said. Mapisa-Nqakula undertook to have a look at the video footage and come back with a ruling on Thursday.

In terms of the parliamentary rules, no member shall use unparliamentary, offensive, abusive, insulting, disrespectful, unbecoming language or threatening gestures. “If you are found that you did exactly what the member is raising, you shall have used unparliamentary language in terms of rule 52,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. On Tuesday, DA MP Michael Bagraim was ejected for showing a middle finger to ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore, and his colleague Leon Schreiber received a tongue lashing for displaying a poster inside the Chamber.