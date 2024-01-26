SACP welcomes ICJ ruling on Israel

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the military operations in Gaza. It said that since last October, Israel has launched military operations in Gaza and killed more than 26,000 people.

It said the government had taken an important decision when it took Israel to court to stop the genocide in Gaza. The court ruling was a victory for the people of Palestine and the world. “The South African Communist Party commends the South African government for referring Israel to the International Court of Justice to stop the genocide on the Palestinian people. On Friday, January 26, 2024, the court in The Hague, Netherlands, handed down an interim order, intervening within the framework of the United Nations genocide convention,” said the SACP.

The Congress of the People (Cope) has welcomed the court judgment and described it as momentous. Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota said all parties involved in the conflict in the Middle East must now begin the process of negotiating a two-state solution. “We would like to urge both parties to do everything possible to find opportunities for a speedy negotiated solution to the crisis. The time has now arrived for a two-state solution to end the conflict. The South African negotiated settlement can serve as an example and an inspiration that the human spirit can defy all odds to find peace for the sake of humanity.”

Chairperson of the Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property Trust, Mamphela Ramphele, said the decision of the ICJ was a victory for justice. She said South Africa had taken a giant step in taking the matter to court. The judgment of the World Court affirms South Africa’s case.

However, the onus was now on those who support Israel to put pressure on it to implement the judgment of the court. "The United States and other nations in the global north which have aligned themselves behind Israel's military actions must now do the right thing and pressure Israel to implement the order of the world's court," said Ramphele.