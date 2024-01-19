Indonesia takes Israel to ICJ over illegal occupation of Palestine

Indonesia is set to challenge Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a separate case from the one initiated by South Africa. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi emphasised the importance of upholding international law, asserting that Israel's occupation, persisting for over 70 years, cannot erase the Palestinian people's right to independence.

Speaking ahead of discussions with international law experts in Jakarta, Marsudi said: "Our deliberations today will not only support Indonesia’s diplomacy, but also support the enforcement of world order according to international law and our Palestinian brothers and sisters to achieve their independence. “International law must be upheld. The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination must be respected. Israel's occupation of Palestine, which has lasted for more than 70 years, will not erase the right of the Palestinian people to independence.” The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is scheduled to conduct public hearings on February 19 at The Hague, where parties will present their perspectives on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

The UN General Assembly, adopting a resolution in December 2022, requested the ICJ to provide a non-binding advisory opinion on the matter. Indonesian law expert Hikmahanto Juwana said the ICJ decision in this case is only advisory, contrary to South Africa’s legal case heard last week. “The advisory opinion is not the same as an ICJ court decision. Advisory opinion only has a quote unquote moral binding,” Juwana told RT News.

Indonesia, a staunch supporter of Palestine, is preparing legal arguments to demonstrate Israel's violation of international law. Marsudi stressed the need for a comprehensive legal opinion to expose Israel's illegal actions, including the annexation of Palestinian territories, settlements in the West Bank, and the alteration of Jerusalem's status. The ICJ hearing in February is distinct from the case initiated by South Africa accusing Israel of "genocidal acts" in Gaza. Indonesia has not joined the latter case as it is not a party to the Genocide Convention. However, Marsudi affirmed Indonesia's support for South Africa's efforts to report Israel's violations of the Genocide Convention to the ICJ.