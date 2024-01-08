SACP wishes ANC on 112th anniversary, calls for alliance reconfiguration

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has wished its alliance partner, the African National Congress (ANC) on its 112th founding anniversary, acknowledging its pivotal role in the nation's liberation struggle. As the second oldest political organisation in South Africa, the SACP highlighted its steadfast alliance with the ANC, emphasising the crucial partnership in achieving democratic milestones.

Founded in 1921 with a commitment to racial equality, gender empowerment, and socialist ideals, the SACP formed an alliance with the ANC in 1929, including the progressive trade union movement in their joint liberation efforts. Recognising the ANC's leading role in ending apartheid in 1994 and securing democratic rights, the SACP applauded the democratic gains achieved under ANC governance. These gains, it said, encompassed free housing for workers and the poor, expanded access to education, healthcare, water, electricity, and roads, especially in historically neglected rural areas.

However, in the face of a changing political landscape, the SACP urged a reconfiguration of the alliance “to safeguard democratic achievements”. It called for a change in policy direction, focusing on a new macroeconomic framework, an industrial policy for job creation, and transforming the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant into a universal basic income grant. The SACP further emphasised the need for a sustainable solution to the electricity crisis, advocating for state-owned power generation stations and prioritising renewable energy. Additionally, it called for a decisive approach to combat crime, corruption, and gender-based violence.

After three decades of democracy, the SACP also urged accelerated transformation of the financial sector, emphasising the establishment of a developmental state banking sector as a priority. "Our people expect greater progress. This requires a renewed ANC within the framework of a reconfigured Alliance anchored by the widest possible patriotic unity," the party said.