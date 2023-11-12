Chaos broke out in Cape Town when pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups clashed during a protest on Sunday. Police had to use stun grenades and water cannons to stop the clashes.

The clash between the two groups came a day after a pro-Palestinian march to the Western Cape provincial legislature that was addressed by anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak, ANC MP Mandla Mandela and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. The two groups that clashed in Sea Point on Sunday forced the police to intervene. South African Police Service spokesperson in the Western Cape Captain F.C van Wyk confirmed that four people were arrested following the clashes in Sea Point.

“We can confirm that SAPS took action using sun grenades and the water cannon when disgruntled protesters disobeyed instruction by SAPS members to disperse. “Four adult males were arrested and detained on charges of public violence. “Once charged they are expected to make a court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court,” said Van Wyk.

He added that the police were still monitoring the situation in Sea Point. Political parties have been divided over the Palestine conflict. Thousands of people have died in Gaza since the conflict began a few weeks ago.