Sharp sharp, enkosi! Chinese Ambassador Chen Xiaodong bids emotional farewell to South Africa

Chinese Ambassador Chen Xiaodong and his wife Zhang Bin have officially bid farewell to Pretoria, as the top Chinese diplomat returns to Beijing at the end of his almost four-year assignment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to South Africa. Xiadong has been ambassador since 2020.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy hosted a farewell at the grand in Arcadia, east of Pretoria on Tuesday. It was attended by an unprecedented preesent and former government officials, including former president Kgalema Motlanthe and his wife Gugu; Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma; Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga; Minister of Police, Bheki Cele; Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande; Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu; Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille; and Minister of Electricity in the Presidency, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. The reception was also attended by First Deputy Secretary-General of the African National Congress, Nomvula Mokonyane and the General Secretary of the South African Communist Party, Solly Mapaila. In his farewell remarks, Ambassador Chen said he was “most delighted” to leave Pretoria at a time when China-South Africa relations were a win-win, and the cooperation between the two was getting ever bigger and stronger.

Former president Kgalema Kgalema Motlanthe greeting guests at the farewell reception of Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong. Picture: Supplied “Over the past more than three years, I had the honour to work with South African friends from all communities to further advance China-South Africa relations. I experienced first-hand the comrades plus brothers profound friendship between our two countries,” he said. “I arrived at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging around the world. During that time, China and South Africa stood by each other, joined hands to fight the virus, and together championed holding the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against Covid. “That was another touching chapter of our two countries working to overcome difficulties together,” he said.

Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong and his wife Zhang Bin officially bid farewell at an event held at the Embassy of China in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied Last year, South Africa and China jointly celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. “We successfully held the second meeting of the High-Level People-to-People Exchange mechanism in Cape Town. The Chinese language and culture have become very popular in South Africa. The 7th Confucius Institute in South Africa has been unveiled at the Venda University,” said Chen. Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong with First Deputy Secretary-General of the African National Congress, Nomvula Mokonyane in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied “What I am most thrilled to see is the ever-closer strategic collaboration between China and South Africa. Our two countries constantly strengthen our coordination and cooperation in international affairs. We practice true multilateralism and safeguard developing countries’ common interests.” Last year, Pretoria coordinated with Beijing and other nations to the great success of the BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg, and worked closely to see the BRICS formation achieve a historic expansion of membership under the South Africa’s chairship.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Sihle Zikalala; former president Kgalema Motlanthe and his wife Gugu; Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday joined Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong and his wife Zhang Bin at a farewell reception. Picture: Supplied The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will hold another meeting in Beijing this year, which the Chinese diplomat said he is confident the event will elevate China-South Africa and China-Africa cooperation to a new level. “The key reason for China-South Africa relations’ massive achievements is that we enjoy the personal commitment to design and guidance by President Xi Jinping and President (Cyril) Ramaphosa. Chinese President Xi Jinping interacting with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Building in Pretoria last year. File Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Media “It is because our two sides always honour mutual respect, mutual trust, equality and win-win cooperation. We also cannot make these achievements without the strong support and participation of our South African friends from all communities here today,” said Chen.

China has been South Africa’s largest trading partner for 15 years in a row, and South Africa participated in the China International Import Expo for six years consecutively. South African products such as beef, orange, wine, oyster, and rooibos tea are very popular among Chinese consumers. China actively took part in South Africa’s Investment Conferences, organized a Chinese-invested Enterprises’ Job Fair for the South African people, and held a China-South Africa New Energy Investment and Cooperation Conference.

“We also provided assistance to South Africa such as emergency electricity equipment, so as to contribute to South Africa’s economic development and job creation,” said Chen. “What I am most touched by is the enduring friendship between our people.” Expressing gratitude, Chen said his work in Pretoria was made possible through the cooperation and comradeship of various South Africa departments, organisations and the media.

He thanked the government, the ANC, the SACP, and officials at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation. "Your strong support is what made it possible for the embassy and me to deliver, and for China-South Africa relations to continue to make new progress,” he said. South African officials joined Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong and his wife Zhang Bin as the embassy of China hosted a farewell reception for the Ambassador Chen in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied

He also thanked the media, people in the communities, local and Chinese, business, as well as stakeholders in education, culture, tourism, science and technology and think tanks. “Last and most importantly, I would like to thank my beautiful wife, Madam Zhang Bin. Thank you for your understanding, support and company along the way,” he said. Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong and his wife Zhang Bin. Picture: Supplied Chen said he will be leaving South Africa soon, “but we will certainly continue to care about South Africa” and regard South Africa as his second home.

“On my new post, I will continue to make my humble contribution to China-South Africa relations. I am confident that all our friends today will support my successor as much as you have supported me, so that China-South Africa relations will continue to move forward. Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong and his wife Zhang Bin officially bidding farewell at a prestigious event held at the Embassy of China in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied “Allow me to propose a toast, let us raise our glasses: to the prosperity of China and South Africa; to ever-flourishing China-South Africa relations; to ever-lasting friendship between our two peoples; to good health and best of luck in all endeavours for all our friends here today. I thank you. Sharp Sharp. Enkosi!” Chen arrived in Pretoria in 2020, taking the reins at the Chinese embassy as the position had become vacant when former ambassador of China to South Africa, Lin Songtian returned to Beijing in March, before international travel was globally put on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic.