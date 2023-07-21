Sihle Zikalala ropes in geologists, engineers after Bree Street explosion

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala has roped in technicians and engineers to help in the rebuilding of structures that have been damaged in Johannesburg after an explosion ripped through Bree Street this week. He said he has asked the Council for the Built Environment to get geologists, engineers and other experts to help in the process of fixing damaged buildings.

The City of Johannesburg was still assessing the extent of the damage and how this will be addressed. The department of public works was also involved in the project of the restoration of parliament after it was damaged by a fire last year. The process is already underway for the restoration of the institution.

Zikalala said they need to support the Gauteng province and the City of Johannesburg in fixing damaged structures. This is one of the projects that one of the department’s entities can be involved in. Zikalala said he looked at the damage caused to the infrastructure in the city.