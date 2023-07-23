Sisi Tolashe trumps Bathabile Dlamini with nominations for ANCWL Presidency but delegates await final results

ANC Women’s League delegates attending the 13th elective conference were left to vote well into the early hours of Sunday morning in a bid to establish who their next leader will be. By Saturday evening, it had become clear who the firm favourites for the top five positions would be.

Positions contested are ANCWL president, deputy president, secretary-general, deputy secretary-general, and treasurer-general. Deputy minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sisi Tolashe clinched 1564 branch nominations followed by ANC Member of Parliament Thembeka Mchunu with 796 nominations while former ANCWL president and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini only gathered 258 nominations. Executive Director of the Elexions Agency, Bontle Mpakanyane, announced that 2,885 branches had initially submitted nominations for the elections.

Of these, only 2,749 branches qualified. However, after a rerun of the audit process, an additional 11 branches emerged resulting in a total of 2760 branches qualifying overall. She confirmed that credentials were adopted and 3 065 delegates were eligible to cast their votes.

According to Mpakanynane, nominees had to meet a 25 percent threshold to qualify for the nomination. In the meantime, nominations for other positions are as follows: Deputy President: Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe received (325 nominations) , Bernice Swarts (64 nominations) and Sylvia Lucas (11 nominations). There were no nominations from the floor.