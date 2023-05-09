SIU demands answers on appointment of intelligence operation by De Ruyter at Eskom

Cape Town - The Special Investigating Unit is demanding answers about the use of a private intelligence operation by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to probe corruption. SIU boss Andy Mothibi said they were surprised to learn that De Ruyter had used a private company to gather intelligence and was funded by the private sector.

He said De Ruyter should have approached the SIU on matters that he wanted to be investigated and they would have agreed. The SIU, the Hawks and the SAPS were appearing before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday, following damning allegations by De Ruyter of massive corruption at Eskom. Mothibi said they have a number of questions on the appointment of the private company, headed by former SAPS national commissioner George Fivaz, to gather intelligence.

De Ruyter told Scopa two weeks ago that he sought funding from big business for Operation Ostrich. It was stated that R50 million went into the project. Mothibi said they have a number of questions on the private intelligence operation at Eskom.

“We want to understand who authorised the appointment of the private company that the former CEO referred to. Why would Eskom put an investigating company when the allegations could have been referred to the SIU or DPCI (Hawks) or State Security Agency? Whether the report of the private investigating company was handed to Eskom and the accounting authority, which is the Board. If the report was handed to Eskom or the accounting authority we would want to have access to that report, to consider it for further investigations that could be further required from a recovery perspective. How was the private investigating company paid or even appointed? If the investigation itself was paid for by third parties, who would be these third parties. Whether the outcome by the private company is acted upon? If so, how is it acted upon and by who?” Mothibi asked. He added that this would help the SIU to get to the bottom of the appointment of Fivaz’s company at Eskom. He said the Hawks, the SIU, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority have been investigating a number of cases of corruption from Eskom.