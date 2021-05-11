SIU has identified Gauteng, KZN and Western Cape as corruption hot spots

Cape Town - The Special Investigations Unit says of all nine provinces, Gauteng has been identified as one of the provinces with the highest number of corruption reports.

A presentation to the SIU indicates that 44% of the complaints originate from the province.

The whistle-blower accounts are mainly drawn from the City of Johannesburg at 22.1%, followed by Tshwane at 10.1% and Ekurhuleni Municipality at 7.1%.

KwaZulu-Natal has been identified as the second province with the highest number of corruption reports at 13%, followed by the Western Cape in third place at 10%.

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality makes up 5.8% of the corruption reports in KZN, while in the Western Cape the City of Cape Town contributes 7.4%.

The SIU was briefing the portfolio committee on justice on Monday.

The trending forms of corruption include maladministration, misappropriation of resources and procurement irregularities.

Addressing the committee, SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi said the recent outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in state institutions has shown worrying levels of corruption in the country.

He said a PPE investigations report was submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 30.

Political Bureau