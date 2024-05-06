SIU secures forfeiture order for fraudulent government land transactions intended for low-income housing

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted a R53 million forfeiture order by the Pretoria High Court linked to the fraudulent transfer of government land to private entities and individuals. #SIUWorkingForYou| SIU welcomes the recovery of stolen government land meant for low-income housing and a school pic.twitter.com/pQ4HaiqtMK — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) May 6, 2024 The forfeiture order pertains to farm 33 Zuurfontein in Ekurhuleni, valued at R41 million, as well as a payment of R12 million representing the property known as Holding Beverley Agricultural Holdings. This property was purchased by RIC Development from the government land theft syndicate.

According to the unit, RIC Development bought land from the land thieves and developed it without knowing that it was stolen. The land was initially meant for the development of low-income housing and a school in the community. The order follows an SIU investigation which revealed that a syndicate of individuals and private entities defrauded the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR) and the respective Deeds Registries in Vryburg, Johannesburg, and Pretoria by fraudulently transferring government property to individuals and private entities for their benefit.

The order dated April 18 stated that Farm 33 Zuurfontein must be transferred to the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development as the original title deed owner and RIC Development to pay the same department R12 million. The SIU’s investigation looked into fraud and corruption committed between January 2008 and February 2022. As part of the investigation, the unit stated that numerous affidavits were obtained from internal Department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR) and Deeds Registry staff members, external witnesses, and transferring attorneys.