The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi will soon finalise and give President Cyril Ramaphosa his report into investigations into the Integrated Financial Management Systems (IFMS) contract awarded by National Treasury to a software giant. Mothibi said they will launch an application in the Special Tribunal to cancel the contract.

He also said some of the officials implicated in the irregular awarding of the contract have been referred for disciplinary processes. Mothibi also said they have referred five cases to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and it will collaborate with the Hawks in the investigation and prosecution of those cases. The SIU was on Wednesday briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the investigation into the controversial IFMS contract, which was awarded to Oracle.

But years later, the integrated financial management system has not been implemented. National Treasury pays R68 million a year for the maintenance of the system. Mothibi said they have now concluded their investigation into the contract. He said they did not have to submit their report to Ramaphosa first before they proceed with criminal and civil action against those implicated. “The execution of the outcomes do not wait for the president’s report. Legal findings are there. We have made findings that are supported by evidence, at least as far as we are concerned. Based on those findings, we are able to execute,” said Mothibi.

That was why they can proceed with criminal cases against implicated in the alleged corruption. They can also launch civil action against the company that got the contract. “We will proceed and compile the president’s report. That report indicates, among others, these are the findings, these are the outcomes and this is where we are in executing the findings. It was not a draft presidential report that we presented here (a few months ago), it was a status report of the investigation. We will now proceed and finalise the report to the president. “Essentially, the state is that the investigation is complete. It’s been completed and concluded with the findings that we have now presented. During the investigation we gathered evidence, but we cannot unpack it in the committee meeting. But we do have the evidence that supports the findings.”

When they were investigating the matter, National Treasury wanted to make representations to the SIU. Mothibi said that was allowed in an investigation before they could finalise their probe and make findings. But when they looked at the representations of the National Treasury, they realised it was the same evidence that was put together by their investigators.

The SIU has found that the contract was irregularly awarded. The NPA will now look at the five cases referred to it by the SIU. They will also go to the Special Tribunal to cancel the contract. SIU chief national investigator, Leonard Lekgetho said National Treasury did not receive the contract. Oracle did not provide any services to the treasury.