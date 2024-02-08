Sona 2024: EFF to boycott Sona over leadership ban

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will boycott the State of the Nation Address (Sona) to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, following the judgment of the High Court to ban its six Members of Parliament. The EFF said there was no value in attending the Sona when six of its senior members have been banned from taking part in the event.

The Western Cape High Court rejected an application by the EFF to lift the suspension of party leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. The EFF’s former spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo and current spokesperson Sinawo Tambo have also been banned from Parliament for a month. This was after the Powers and Privileges Committee last December slapped them with a one month ban for disrupting Ramaphosa during the Sona last year February.

The members of the EFF had stormed the stage when the president was addressing the nation. They took the matter to the High Court in an attempt to reverse the decision of Parliament. The ban of the six members of the EFF came into effect at the beginning of February and will end at the end of the month.

The EFF on Thursday described the decision of the High Court as undemocratic and stifling debate in Parliament to hold Ramaphosa accountable. “Consequently, all EFF Members of Parliament will not participate in the 2024 Sona activities and programme, as these are undemocratic and unconstitutional and the so-called State of the Nation Address in 2024 is an extended caucus of the ANC. “Partial participation in the 2024 Sona activities and programme would imply that some of our Members of Parliament agree with the unlawful, undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions of Parliament to forbid and banish elected Members of Parliament. We will, therefore, not attend or participate in the ANC’s extended parliamentary caucus,” said the EFF.

It said it will focus on its manifesto launch in Durban on Saturday. Malema has been campaigning in the city during the week ahead of the manifesto launch. [email protected]