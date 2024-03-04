Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula urged to come clean over R2.3 million ‘bags of money’ bribery allegations

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been urged to come clean on allegations that she received R2.3 million in bribes from a service provider during her tenure as the Minister of Defence. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have called for an urgent investigation into the allegations which were made by the Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times reported that Mapisa-Nqakula was now subject to a high level investigation by the Investigating Directorate after businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu allegedly delivered cash in bags to the tune of R2.3 million in 10 occasions between November 2016 and July 2019. Some of the alleged bribes were delivered at the former minister’s Bruma home, the Waterkloof military base and at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Cosatu, the DA and the UDM said they could not allow a senior leader in Parliament to be embroiled in controversy and an investigation will get to the bottom of the allegations made against Mapisa-Nqakula.

They said if the matter dragged on it would continue to leave a cloud hanging over her head. Cosatu said on Monday it was concerned about the allegations levelled against Mapisa-Nqakula. It said the country was faced with a number of cases of corruption against senior officials in government and State-Owned Entities.

The union federation said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed to act with speed in some of these cases. But the government has a responsibility to take decisive action against people implicated in corruption. “Cosatu notes the worrying allegations of corruption against the former Minister for Defence and the current Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The federation appreciates that these remain allegations, albeit serious ones, against the former Minister and that under the Constitution all persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law,” said Cosatu.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said they will report Mapisa-Nqakula to Parliament’s Ethics Committee. She said there must be an investigation into the allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula received bribes. Mapisa-Nqakula denied the allegations saying that she has acted ethically in all her previous portfolios.

Gwarube said the allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula require urgent action. “It is for this reason that the DA will lodge a complaint with the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests in order to launch a thorough and expeditious investigation into these allegations. The integrity of our parliamentary institutions must be safeguarded, and those found guilty of corrupt activities must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Gwarube. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa also called for an investigation into the allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula.