Speaker, NCOP chair believe SA has been vindicated by court over Israel

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo say the judgment of the International Court of Justice has vindicated South Africa that Israel’s actions in Gaza were genocidal. Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said the judgment also demonstrated that Israel violated international law.

South Africa and other countries have been accusing Israel of breaching international law over its military actions in Gaza. The conflict has left thousands of civilians dead. The United Nations has said almost the entire infrastructure in the Gaza Strip has been destroyed by Israel’s bombardment of the enclave. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced and are struggling to get access to food, medicine, water, and other essential supplies.

Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said that following the court decision, the international community must now put pressure on Israel to implement the court order. “Considering the measures ordered by the court, we call on governments, parliaments, and the international community to respond by applying pressure on Israel to comply with the order,” the presiding officers said. “We also call on the United Nations Security Council, upon formal notification of the court’s order and pursuant to Article 41(2) of the Court’s Statute, to ensure swift action as no government or state is above the law,” said Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo.

They said the judgment calls for measures to stop the military operations in Gaza by Israel. Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo called on Israel to respect the court judgment. Parliament last year voted on a motion to close the Israeli embassy.