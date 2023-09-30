Struggle stalwarts Ronnie Kasrils and Welile Nhlapo pay tribute to their friend, Aziz Pahad

Colleagues, brothers in the struggle and friends, Ambassador Welile Nhlapo and former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils both paid emotional, funny and vibrant tributes to struggle stalwart, Aziz Pahad at his funeral in Johannesburg on Saturday. The struggle stalwarts, both naturally humorous and jovial, paid a fitting tribute to their friend who they described as a committed compatriot and genuine friend who was always ready for a party.

Nhlapo said those who worked and fought against the apartheid regime would now have to live with the sad reality that Pahad has been laid to rest - "a well deserved rest". While Nhlapo first met Pahad in 1977 in Angola, he said he had the rare privilege of working with him in London. "Aziz was an exceptional embodiment of underground principles and a master operative. He valued his contacts and understood the task to protect them.

"He was entrusted with some of the most sensitive tasks in our movement," he said. Nhlapo said they proudly say farewell to a "modest, caring and sharing person, a mentor to many young diplomats and a committed patriot". "We shall miss his deep sense of humour and genuine friendship," Nhlapo said.

Struggle stalwart and former Minister of Intelligence Services, Kasrils said that while Pahad served as a Deputy Minister for 14 years, "he had the qualities of a Minister". "Plenty of tears will be shared around the world because wherever people struggled for justice, peace and freedom, against the imperialist, because Aziz fought for them to the end. "He was so beloved and a friend to anyone," Kasrils said.