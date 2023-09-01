Task team appointed to lead KZN ANC Women’s League after nullification of election results

Despite threats of a legal challenge, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC Women’s League has taken a step further and announced a provincial task team for KwaZulu-Natal. This was after two weeks ago, the national leadership nullified the election of the leadership led by Nonhlanhla Khoza, who is also the MEC for Social Development in the province.

The decision to disband the structure came after it was alleged that the conference was rigged and 53 votes were not accounted for, leading to Khoza narrowly defeating Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who is the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta). The Khoza faction did not take that lying down, as it instructed a Durban-based law firm to write to the national office to demand the documents used to reach the decision to disband them. Bulelani Mazomba Attorney also wanted the national leadership to furnish it with the constitutional clause used to disband them.

They warn that if the matter is not resolved amicably, they may be forced to go to court to seek a reprieve. "Our further instructions are that our clients will vociferously resist any decision to dissolve this duly elected structure and the appointment of a task team, even if such opposition is through the High Court. "Should the Women's League NEC persist in its misguided belief that it has the authority to "nullify" the conference and act on such misguided beliefs and advices, we are instructed to advise that we hold instructions to approach the High Court for a review and setting aside of the resolution to "nullify" the conference," the law firm wrote on behalf of the Khoza slate.

Despite these legal threats, the national leadership introduced a provincial task team to oversee the affairs of the league in the province on an interim basis. "Receive our revolutionary greetings, "The ANCWL Special National Executive Committee Meeting was convened on Friday the 18th of August 2023.

The NEC resolved to appoint a Provincial Task Team to fulfil the functions of the PEC in terms of Rule 11.2.4," reads a letter dated August 31, 2023, and it was directed at Bheki Mtolo, the provincial secretary of the ANC, and others. In the new structure, Sithole-Moloi is the convener; her deputy is Nondumiso Cele; Matho Shozi is the coordinator; Sindi Msomi is her deputy; and Phumzile Mbatha Cele is the fundraiser. Former Sport, Arts, and Culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela, who tried to contest for the position of chairperson against Khoza and Sithole-Moloi, is an additional member together with Sibongile Khathi.

Khathi was the spokesperson of the disbanded leadership, and she has been added along with 18 others. The spokesperson of the league at the national level, Sarah Mokwebo, confirmed that they have introduced a provincial task team. [email protected]