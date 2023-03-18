The DA’s request to have EFF national shutdown declared ‘unlawful’ dismissed by the High Court

Johannesburg - The DA’s attempt to stop the EFF’s planned national shutdown on Monday has failed after their request to the High court for an urgent interdict to have the national shutdown declared “unlawful” was dismissed on Saturday. “The applicant’s application to have the national shutdown, which is planned and called by the first respondent and which is scheduled to commence on Monday, 20 March, 2023 (‘the national shutdown’), declared unlawful, be and is hereby dismissed,” reads the court judgment.

The DA took their application to the Johannesburg High Court earlier this week, arguing that the shutdown placed various constitutional rights in jeopardy and that the party had failed to provide the necessary notice. The judgment was reserved on Friday afternoon after the matter was argued before Judge Leicester Adams in the High court in Johannesburg. The court has further prohibited the EFF members and those participating in the protest from partaking in any unlawful activity during the national shutdown.

The following conditions were outlined in the judgment: (3) In relation to the national shutdown, the first respondent and its members, employees and officials are interdicted and prohibited from: 3.1 shutting down schools, retail stores, businesses, trade and public roads;

3.2 calling for, promoting instigating or organising the blocking of roads or railway lines, and/or the shutting down of schools, retail stores, businesses, and trades; 3.3 organising or participating in, or inciting others to organise or participate in, any unlawful conduct and/or unlawful protest action; and 3.4 inciting violence.

The EFF has also been ordered to share the order of the court through various mediums, including their social media platforms no later than 5pm on Saturday. The national shutdown by the EFF aims to address social and economic challenges faced by millions of South Africans, including corruption, crime, gender-based violence, unemployment and load shedding, among many others. Law enforcement agencies have also ensured that measures are in place to mitigate any risks ahead of national shutdown.